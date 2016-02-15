Samir Taiar

Flat icon set

Samir Taiar
Samir Taiar
Hire Me
  • Save
Flat icon set dog hamburger camera design flatdesign icon flat
Download color palette

iconset made for a game

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2016
Samir Taiar
Samir Taiar
Love for design and illustration. Welcome!
Hire Me

More by Samir Taiar

View profile
    • Like