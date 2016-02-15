Samir Taiar

Breakfast icons

Samir Taiar
Samir Taiar
Hire Me
  • Save
Breakfast icons jar milk mocca expresso mug bread coffee
Download color palette

Breakfast vector icon set

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2016
Samir Taiar
Samir Taiar
Love for design and illustration. Welcome!
Hire Me

More by Samir Taiar

View profile
    • Like