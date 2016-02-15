Rosa de Jong

Staircase treehouse

Staircase treehouse handmade bamboo staircase miniature micro matter
Really happy with this one! Bamboo is amazing if you're making miniatures. Diameter 3 cm.

Posted on Feb 15, 2016
