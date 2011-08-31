Lucy Woodman

What I've been working on ui interface navigation design ux
An interface I have been working on recently, which is now getting down to all the little nitty-gritty bits, and is still work in progress.

I've never designed something this complicated, so has been a challenge :)

Posted on Aug 31, 2011
