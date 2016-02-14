Joanna Behar

Proofs

Joanna Behar
Joanna Behar
Hire Me
  • Save
Proofs bff pun geeky valentine geek friends design friendship proof vday valentine
Download color palette

To celebrate Valentine's day I released the third series of my geeky valentine cards! These are great for your other half AND your friends too 💜 make sure to check out the new series on http://joannabehar.com/my-geeky-valentine-part-3
I will also be releasing a French version of the cards soon so stay tuned! Happy Valentine's Day 🎉

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2016
Joanna Behar
Joanna Behar
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Joanna Behar

View profile
    • Like