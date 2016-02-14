Illustration for Kol Israel

Ronen Lahat

Kol Israel, January 8th
Illustration for an Opinion article about an hyperbolic conspiration involving Napoleon and WWII to hoard all the pistachio Ice-Cream in the world. I know.
Credit to FreePik for some of the vectors used.

Posted on Feb 14, 2016
