kirk visola

Jess Icon

kirk visola
kirk visola
Hire Me
  • Save
Jess Icon icon illustration id shield
Download color palette

Ok, this was for my wife's 40th birthday. She is a designer, which represents the mouse, loves to drink chais out of her pink cup, we have three children which is the stars, and she was born the same year that starbucks came into existence. The whole series I did, invite, wine labels, logo, spray painted napkins, ballloons... (yeah, I went crazy) can all be seen here http://goo.gl/2ZmrT

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2011
kirk visola
kirk visola
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by kirk visola

View profile
    • Like