Amy Hood

South Bay Food Fest Logo Option 2

Amy Hood
Amy Hood
Hire Me
  • Save
South Bay Food Fest Logo Option 2 food fest festival logo branding retro vintage typography
Download color palette

Another logo option we're sending to South Bay Food Fest. Worked on this one with the talented Jen Hood through our design company Hoodzpah. http://www.wegothoodzpah.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2011
Amy Hood
Amy Hood
Type Design & Brand Identity
Hire Me

More by Amy Hood

View profile
    • Like