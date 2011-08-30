Chad Syme

KEXP Computer Headphone T-Shirt

kexp 90.3 fm kexp.org non-profit computer headphones vector illustrator digital illustration illustration music radio seattle
This was created as limited edition apparel print for the independent non-profit Seattle-based radio station 90.3 FM and global internet radio station kexp.org. The shirt was offered as thank you gifts to financial donors during one of three annual membership drives over the last 6 years.

