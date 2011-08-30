Patrick Mahoney

Business Cards

Business Cards
Some new business cards we've been working on came in today, they are duplex white and black paper stocks. Letterpress on one side, screen print the other, from the fine folks at Mama's Sauce.

Posted on Aug 30, 2011
½ of The Mahoney Studio. Branding + Illustration—for hire.
