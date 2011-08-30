Sam Hayles

Riot Cleanup

Sam Hayles
Sam Hayles
  • Save
Riot Cleanup riot cleanup logo london propaganda russian
Download color palette

Logo I did to support communities when they started cleaning up the streets after the recent riots in London. The logo ended up being used by http://www.riotcleanup.com and they produced T-shirts and logo appeared on british national newspapers.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2011
Sam Hayles
Sam Hayles

More by Sam Hayles

View profile
    • Like