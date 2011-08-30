Football (soccer) infographic icons

Illustrated Icons for an infographic. The brief was to create an infographic on the true cost of being a football fan (including ticket sales, pint of beer, pies, shirts/kits etc).

The client wanted icons some of the icons to look like stickers and have a slight 'cartoony' finish to them.

Overall, the client was very happy with the work and I continued working with them on various projects.

Client: Vouchercodes.co.uk