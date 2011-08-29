Michael B. Myers Jr.

Pixel Master Chief - High Score Society

Pixel Master Chief - High Score Society master chief halo parody pixel art geek video game nerd tshirt
2nd of 5 pixel video game characters I created for High Score Society. Nab the shirt here: http://www.highscoresociety.com/shirt/masterChief/

Posted on Aug 29, 2011
