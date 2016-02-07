Nicu Bălan

Dreampushers Identity

Nicu Bălan
Nicu Bălan
  • Save
Dreampushers Identity stars dream purple red yellow blue logo identity graphic design
Download color palette

New logo re-design made for www.dreampushers.com, a place where only sky is the limit for australian entrepreneurs. The logo is also featured in Logo Treasure http://www.logotreasure.com/gallery/logo/1215/dream-pushers-by-nicu-balan

View all tags
Posted on Feb 7, 2016
Nicu Bălan
Nicu Bălan

More by Nicu Bălan

View profile
    • Like