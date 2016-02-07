Food Truck - Icon Set

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbble :)
I'm glad to join you today, I've been waiting a lot before sending this first shot, probably because I wanted it to be the best of what I can design, to be something that makes me proud to be here... But, seeking the best, I just got stuck in my search for originality.
Then, here we are, I've decided today to post a little icon set I've made something like 3 months ago for a school project, let me know if you like it :)
PS : a huuuuuge thanks to @xbitionart