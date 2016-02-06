Md Shamsuddin 🏡

Pin Badge Picnic Illustraion

Pin Badge Picnic Illustraion line art nature art drawing picnic pin badge illustration
Yesterday was the Picnic Day of my University Friends and I was given the responsibility to design a pin badge on that occasion. I was fascinated by the line art based illustration made by some awesome designers and so I took the opportunity to try it myself. That's what I came up with and my friends liked it a lot :) I am now motivated at greater level to take my endeavor to the next level.
Mock-up credit: Pixeden
Posted on Feb 6, 2016
