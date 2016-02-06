Pin Badge Picnic Illustraion

Yesterday was the Picnic Day of my University Friends and I was given the responsibility to design a pin badge on that occasion. I was fascinated by the line art based illustration made by some awesome designers and so I took the opportunity to try it myself. That's what I came up with and my friends liked it a lot :) I am now motivated at greater level to take my endeavor to the next level.

Mock-up credit: Pixeden

Press L if you like my work. Thanks in advance if you leave some words in the comment.

Follow Me on Twitter | Facebook | Behance | About.me