Pin Badge Picnic Illustraion

Yesterday was the Picnic Day of my University Friends and I was given the responsibility to design a pin badge on that occasion. I was fascinated by the line art based illustration made by some awesome designers and so I took the opportunity to try it myself. That's what I came up with and my friends liked it a lot :) I am now motivated at greater level to take my endeavor to the next level.
Mock-up credit: Pixeden
