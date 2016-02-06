Abe

Shy Guy graffiti stencil

Shy Guy graffiti stencil
I made this Shy Guy stencil about 5 years ago after watching Exit Through the Gift Shop and just found a picture of it in my long lost photo archives. Wish I still knew where this stencil was...

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
