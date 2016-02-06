Robin van Wijk

Worked Out

design doodle cut-out fitness health illustration
This is the second doodle in this series. A series of sketches, ideas and thoughts about working on a innovative health device at a start-up called Orphidia.

No time to work out? Why don't you work out while you're sleeping. Go to bed and wake up a new, more fit person.

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
