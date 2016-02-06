Gretchen Ellen Powers

Goldilocks and The Three Bears

GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS
14"x11" Watercolor & Gouache on Paper, 2016

My interpretation of the classic tale has Goldilocks and the three bears sitting down for a nice bowl of hot porridge together.

Because the best things are better when enjoyed with dear friends.

