Inkbyte Studios

Mex~icons

Inkbyte Studios
Inkbyte Studios
  • Save
Mex~icons free icon set icon pack icon iconography icon set icon design logo loteria mexican branding vector design modern illustration cmyk mexicons free icons inkbyteatwork icons freeicons
Download color palette

Add some Mexican flare to your designs with this free pack of cultural icons. Perfect for invitations, banners & more. We hope you enjoy them as much as we did creating them. Available in color & outline versions as well as they can be customized to any color.
They come only in .png, .eps & ai format.

Download: https://www.dropbox.com/s/6ei02ddckv14c6g/Mex-icons%20Cultural%20Icon%20Pack.zip?dl=0

Inkbyte Studios
Inkbyte Studios

More by Inkbyte Studios

View profile
    • Like