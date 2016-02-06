Add some Mexican flare to your designs with this free pack of cultural icons. Perfect for invitations, banners & more. We hope you enjoy them as much as we did creating them. Available in color & outline versions as well as they can be customized to any color.

They come only in .png, .eps & ai format.

Download: https://www.dropbox.com/s/6ei02ddckv14c6g/Mex-icons%20Cultural%20Icon%20Pack.zip?dl=0