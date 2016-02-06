Pavle Svilicic

Date Rubber Stamp

Pavle Svilicic
Pavle Svilicic
  • Save
Date Rubber Stamp adobe illustration graphictechnology century 19th icon vector onevectordiary stamp rubber date
Download color palette

Date rubber stamp from the end of the19th century! Day 49 in #onevectordiary

Pavle Svilicic
Pavle Svilicic

More by Pavle Svilicic

View profile
    • Like