Jocelyn Richard

Shifting City

Jocelyn Richard
Jocelyn Richard
Hire Me
  • Save
Shifting City experiment web
Download color palette

A quick experiment using particles.js. What if the roads were moving on their own, slowly changing the shape of the city, leaving some blocks behind to reach new ones, interlocking into a an ever-changing metropolis?

Check it out at: http://jocelynrichard.com/sandbox/shiftingcity/

View all tags
Posted on Feb 6, 2016
Jocelyn Richard
Jocelyn Richard
Meanwhiles & Neverweres
Hire Me

More by Jocelyn Richard

View profile
    • Like