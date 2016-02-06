Chiara Mensa's personal brand identity

This is a typical case of serious designer procrastination: I designed my personal brand identity back in October 2015, when creating and publishing my website (http://chiaramensa.com), but it's only now that I've managed to find the time to lay out a nice branding spread to share with you here on Dribbble. Hope you'll like it ;)

You can see the full PDF here: https://static1.squarespace.com/static/55c72349e4b014e7aad203ff/t/56b63b040442628a869c8af1/1454783429448/CS6-CM-RGB-brand+spreadc.pdf