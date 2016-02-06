Horse Study - Rear Legs

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I was asked to make a tutorial on a walk cycle of a four legged animal, I have never tried to make a four legged walk cycle before so I figured I needed to learn myself before making the tutorial.
As it turns out the back legs are pretty difficult to animate so I started there. This will be a continued study until I have a fully animated horse, keep an eye out for the progression.
