Horse Study - Rear Legs

I was asked to make a tutorial on a walk cycle of a four legged animal, I have never tried to make a four legged walk cycle before so I figured I needed to learn myself before making the tutorial.

As it turns out the back legs are pretty difficult to animate so I started there. This will be a continued study until I have a fully animated horse, keep an eye out for the progression.

