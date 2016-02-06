Yurlick

Happy Valentines Day Vintage Poster

Yurlick
Yurlick
  • Save
Happy Valentines Day Vintage Poster love ribbon text hand drawn greeting card poster vintage typography lettering day valentines happy
Download color palette

Vector illustration for Valentines day greeting card.

Press "L" on your keyboard if you like it ;)

See more here:
BEHANCE

CREATIVE MARKET

SHUTTERSTOCK

Yurlick
Yurlick

More by Yurlick

View profile
    • Like