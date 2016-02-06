Ali

Awesome Rocket

Awesome Rocket steps onboarding rocket illustration
Some onboarding we're doing for new publishers. Trying to keep it nice and clean and supplement with some simple (hipster) illustration templates. This means we can just add font awesome icons in, choose the background elements and we have a new and relevant illustration that's consistent with our icon style (font awesome).

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
