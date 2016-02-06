Jonny Mowat

'Pay The Living Wage' Stickers

activism charity stickers typography type design
Designed some stickers for the good people at Philanthrobeats, a Glasgow-based charity, who do a tonne of awesome work around where I live.

Proud to be a part of what they're doing, promoting social good in this beautiful city!

Feb 6, 2016
