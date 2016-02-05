Sean Connolly

Pie Chart

Sean Connolly
Sean Connolly
  • Save
Pie Chart chart gif animation
Download color palette

Quick shot from an upcoming video. Playing with speeds, wipes and rotations to create a pie chart animation.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2016
Sean Connolly
Sean Connolly

More by Sean Connolly

View profile
    • Like