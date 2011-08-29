Ben Requena

Slider With Smiley Markers

Ben Requena
Ben Requena
  • Save
Slider With Smiley Markers
Download color palette

A slightly modified slider with smiley markers to give all users the same base for their ratings.

Dc98524fb942a90162cc0928af7c1ad6
Rebound of
Rebound Ratings
By Ben Requena
Posted on Aug 29, 2011
Ben Requena
Ben Requena

More by Ben Requena

View profile
    • Like