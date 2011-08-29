Screen Shot 2011 08 29 At 2.37.10 Pm

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Just trying to work out a wireframe to design, specifically the progress bar. Not 100% on it but I think it's getting close. Just don't want to eat into the scrollable space here more than I have to, but working with the variable progress length doesn't allow for much in the way of a stable landscape to put typography on lol.
Critique's would be wonderful :)