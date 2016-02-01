Thomas Michel
Thomas Michel
Competitive Dashboard interface share donut minimalist ui ux statistic stats chart data dashboard
The competitive dashboard as been completely redesigned too! This dashboard allow the user to compare multiple alert and see who is the best between a competitor and him. The hard part here (in term of design) was to make data « responsive ». Let me know if you think is reached!

Posted on Feb 1, 2016
