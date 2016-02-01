🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The competitive dashboard as been completely redesigned too! This dashboard allow the user to compare multiple alert and see who is the best between a competitor and him. The hard part here (in term of design) was to make data « responsive ». Let me know if you think is reached!
--
👉 Discover Mention, a media monitoring tool.
💙 Follow me on Twitter