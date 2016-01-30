Anthony Ferrara

Rudiment

Anthony Ferrara
Anthony Ferrara
  • Save
Rudiment rhythm drums percussion branding logo identity agency rudiment
Download color palette

Rudiments are the scales of percussion, the building blocks of all rhythm and beat. Combining these fundamentals in the right way, can turn the most basic of patterns into extraordinary grooves.

More to come :)
#rudimentco

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2016
Anthony Ferrara
Anthony Ferrara
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Anthony Ferrara

View profile
    • Like