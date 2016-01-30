Christine Carforo

HipDaddy Website

Christine Carforo
Christine Carforo
Hire Me
  • Save
HipDaddy Website user interface design brand graphic design design branding interactive design web design
Download color palette

Concept design for HipDaddy home page, a lifestyle site for Dads.

See full project here:
http://christinecarforo.com/design/project/hip-daddy/

Christine Carforo
Christine Carforo
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Christine Carforo

View profile
    • Like