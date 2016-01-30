Dylan Smith

Hotline Bling
I did these Hotline Bling illustrations for a wrapping paper last year. It sold out through the Riff shop and got press from Mashable, The Guardian, and others.

http://mashable.com/2015/11/25/hotline-bling-wrapping-paper/

Posted on Jan 30, 2016
