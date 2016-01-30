Rutger Paulusse / Gwer

Southwest

Southwest 3d cgi camper car burger mountain travel landscape icon illustration southwest
I did a roadtrip through the southwest of the USA with my girlfriend and this illustration is a visual summary of the things I saw along the way and thought were really typical for our trip.

Posted on Jan 30, 2016
