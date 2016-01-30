Robin van den Bemt

Animated Album Covers

A few animated album covers I recently made.

Including: David Bowie, ELO, The Clash, Elvis, Kraftwerk, Pink Floyd and The Beatles.

Posted on Jan 30, 2016
