Masoud Garousian

Persian Music Instrument Icons

Masoud Garousian
Masoud Garousian
  • Save
Persian Music Instrument Icons instrument music iranian persian icon
Download color palette

This is a my last weekend project. An icon set for Persian/Iranian music instruments.

Names from left to right:
Santour, Tar, Kamancheh, Setar, Ney, Tombak

Hope you guys like it. :)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2016
Masoud Garousian
Masoud Garousian

More by Masoud Garousian

View profile
    • Like