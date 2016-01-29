Sean Morse

Savr Logo "$"

Savr Logo "$" money time food savr $ sign dollar s
Getting excited about how the dollar sign "S" can help to represent the saving component of the brand.

Check out our service design video here for more info.
http://www.nvdr-design.com/#/new-gallery/

Playing Here & There, Where I Can
