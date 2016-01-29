Zach Urich

Questing Essentials - Tunic Icon

clothing video games zelda design
This icon in the series I'm calling "Questing Essentials," represents the typical clothing equipped by an adventurer. This type of garb, though not offering heavy protection, allows for lightweight travel and speedy combat. Stick around, there's more to come!

