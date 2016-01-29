🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Super stoked to launch and finally talk about a massif @Phantom project. Mont Blanc on Google Cardboard. Here is a little icon I made that was a little homage to the 'Aw, snap!' chrome browser folder icon for when the device doesn't have javascript enabled or a problem occurs. Hopefully all the bugs have been squished and you'll never see this sad little mountain :(
So yeah, go check it out here g.co/MontBlancCardboard
and read more about the project on the Phantom site.