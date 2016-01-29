July Pluto

The Hateful Eight | Bounty Hunter

The Hateful Eight | Bounty Hunter
Hi! I totally in love with Tarantino movies. Each of them is a little christmas for me. The Hateful Eight not an exception. So here I represent you my favourite character from the movie. Which one is yours?

