Oh How He Loves Us

Trying to do more "real-world" application practice, so I put together a quick layout. When just painting alphabets I'm not thinking about kerning, line height and composition. Which isn't a bad thing, but I definitely need to make sure these things are a part of my practice regimen. Quote comes from one of the most beautiful songs I know by John Mark McMillan.

