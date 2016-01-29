Oh How He Loves Us

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trying to do more "real-world" application practice, so I put together a quick layout. When just painting alphabets I'm not thinking about kerning, line height and composition. Which isn't a bad thing, but I definitely need to make sure these things are a part of my practice regimen. Quote comes from one of the most beautiful songs I know by John Mark McMillan.