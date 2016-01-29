empatía

Bolonaf Chocolate Branding Logo Packaging 3

Bolonaf Chocolate Branding Logo Packaging 3 design typography ios logo brand identity packaging branding
Bolonaf is an artisanal chocolatier from Philadelphia that specializes in fine, handmade & fresh chocolate confections. We were tasked to create an image that could express both the diversity of Philly and stand out from its competitors.

Posted on Jan 29, 2016
