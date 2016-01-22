Damian Kidd

Lets get

Lets get logo design identity branding naked logo
NAKED

Unused concept from a recent project. This drove me mental. It is almost an ambigram but not quite. That darn K just would not do as asked.

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
