hello. it's me

hello. it's me yellow hat self portrait illustration debut
Hello! It's me, Nina.

I felt it was fitting to introduce myself with... myself. I suppose I was also (ok, definitely) inspired by Adele's "Hello." The song has been stuck in my head for days now though, so I'm excited to move on to the next thing.

I'm also excited to be on dribble! Many thanks to @Bill S Kenney for welcoming me.

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Director of Brand Experience at Foster Made

