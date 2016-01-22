Valentin Salmon

Up coming project

Valentin Salmon
Valentin Salmon
Hire Me
  • Save
Up coming project update ios material mobile vpn proxy interface onboarding ninja
Download color palette

UI/UX : @MBE
Motion : @Valentin

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Valentin Salmon
Valentin Salmon
Designer & Co-Founder
Hire Me

More by Valentin Salmon

View profile
    • Like