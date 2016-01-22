Sujan Khadgi

404 - #DailyUI #008

404 - #DailyUI #008 daily ui
I normally do my UI designs on Photoshop but this was the first time I tried out Sketch and I've got to say that I'm in love with it and I'll definitely be using it primarily for my UI designs

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
