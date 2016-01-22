Roxy Koranda
Aten

Needs More Wow Factor A52-02R

Roxy Koranda
Aten
Roxy Koranda for Aten
Hire Us
  • Save
Needs More Wow Factor A52-02R shadow feedback typography pattern concentric type circle wow factor aten52 challenge02 aten52 atendesigngroup aten
Download color palette

Challenge 2: Things said to designers

Follow the Aten team.

Aten
Aten
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Aten

View profile
    • Like