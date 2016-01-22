by Sweet Type in Fonts Script



















Introducing Fashionista Black! A Bold Version of the same contemporary and clean hand-lettered calligraphy style script. This new Bolder mix of modern and classic writing is soon to be your favorite for weddings, stationary, logos and more!

I've added even more! With hundreds of alternate letters and decorative stylistic letter combinations, everything you create will be completely unique. And it's so much fun to create your own hand-lettered text styles.

https://creativemarket.com/SweetType/412057-Fashionista-Black