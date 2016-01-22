🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
by Sweet Type in Fonts Script
Introducing Fashionista Black! A Bold Version of the same contemporary and clean hand-lettered calligraphy style script. This new Bolder mix of modern and classic writing is soon to be your favorite for weddings, stationary, logos and more!
I've added even more! With hundreds of alternate letters and decorative stylistic letter combinations, everything you create will be completely unique. And it's so much fun to create your own hand-lettered text styles.
https://creativemarket.com/SweetType/412057-Fashionista-Black