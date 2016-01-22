Matt Imling

Wert - Portfolio Detail

Matt Imling
Matt Imling
  • Save
Wert - Portfolio Detail functional minimal detail contrast clean portfolio
Download color palette

Wert in progress - portfolio detail, focused on clean, minimal and most important functional look.

Cooked by IshYoBoy!

Wert1 still 2x
Rebound of
Wert - Navigation style
By Matt Imling
View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Matt Imling
Matt Imling
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Matt Imling

View profile
    • Like